Pilots flock to KLEE for continuing education

By TED LUEBBERS

Pilots flocked to Leesburg International Airport (KLEE) in Florida Oct. 21, 2017, to attend the Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 534 Fly-In.

They came by plane and by car to hear a presentation by Rock Rockcastle, an instructor representing the FAA’s Safety Team. He talked about the Wings Pilot Proficiency Program and why Air Traffic Controllers can be your best friends in an emergency, as well as helping you enjoy a safe flight.

Rockcastle has many years experience with the FAA, as a CFI, and an instructor with Simcom Aviation Training Centers. Simcom specializes in the use of aircraft simulators from general aviation Cessnas to Boeing 747s.

“Don’t be embarrassed or worry about asking ATC for help even if it is a simple case of being lost,” he told the crowd. “It is always best to ask for help before the emergency turns into disaster. ATC has people and tools at their disposal to help pilots out of tough situations.”

The day started out at the airport administration building for coffee, donuts and a meet and greet before the formal presentation. After Rock’s talk, which was spiced with many amusing flying yarns, the group gathered at the EAA Chapter 534 hangar for a barbeque lunch served up by the chapter members.

The fly-in was not just another reason for pilots to meet, have a lunch and swap flying stories, but to also honor their commitment to flying safely through continuing education.