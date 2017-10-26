NBAA offers scholarship for aspiring business aviation professionals

The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) will soon offer a new scholarship to support the development of aspiring business aviation professionals.

The Fred and Diane Fitts Aviation Scholarship will include funds of up to $2,500 to assist four individuals seeking careers as business aviation schedulers, dispatchers, maintenance professionals, pilots or flight attendants, according to company officials.

The scholarships will be awarded in the fall of 2018, with selection focusing on applicants who express their dedication to furthering the business aviation industry. Funds may be used for professional or educational training that will help recipients enter the business aviation career path of their choice.

“We’re very excited to add the Fred and Diane Fitts Aviation Scholarship to our line-up of 17 unique monetary and training awards given out to business aviation students and professionals each year,” said Tyler Austin, NBAA’s manager of professional development. “This scholarship provides an enormous opportunity for individuals looking to begin a career in business aviation.”