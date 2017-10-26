New corporate hangars planned at AUS and HOU

Western LLC, a real estate development firm with a focus on aviation, has signed a deal with Signature Flight Support to bring new corporate hangars to William P. Hobby Airport (HOU) in Houston, Texas, and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) in Austin, Texas.

According to officials, Western is in the initial phases of these new corporate hangar developments and is accepting reservations on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The hangar development at HOU has an anticipated completion date in the fourth quarter of 2018. Pre-leasing kicked off at the 2017 National Business Aviation Association Convention.

This development will include hangars with 28’ doors to accommodate a wide array of business jets and attached office space designed to meet the needs of aviation businesses, such as corporate flight departments or charter operations.