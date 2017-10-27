Jump into the world of drones

The FAA projects that between 2016 and 2020 sales of small, hobbyist unmanned aircraft systems and sales of UAS for commercial purposes are expected to grow from 2.5 million to 7 million.

Four Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University professors have written a guide to help enthusiasts better understand the booming field.

The Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Guide includes the history and various designs and technology of drones to common uses, safety practices and challenges facing unmanned aviation.

Weighing less than 55 pounds, small unmanned aircraft systems (sUAS), commonly know as “drones,” have already become the most prevalent and affordable form of unmanned aircraft available, with applications for business, military and recreation.

Already a $4.5 billion industry, estimates project more than 100,000 new jobs in unmanned aircraft will be needed in the next 10 years, generating more than $82 billion for the U.S. economy.

“This book is focused on introducing readers to this constantly evolving sUAS field and the many essential aspects, while supporting their personal journey to appropriately apply this technology,” said Dr. Brent Terwilliger, assistant professor of Aeronautics and program chair for the Embry-Riddle Worldwide Campus’s new online Master of Science in Unmanned and Autonomous Systems Engineering degree program expected to launch in January 2018.

In addition to Terwilliger, co-authors include Dr. John Robbins, associate professor of Aeronautical Science and program coordinator for UAS at Embry-Riddle’s Daytona Beach campus; Dr. David Ison, research chair and associate professor of Aeronautics, and Dr. Dennis Vincenzi, assistant professor of Aeronautics and chair of the Department of Aeronautics, Undergraduate Studies, both at Embry-Riddle’s Worldwide Campus.

Robbins said the book gives readers insight into “the dynamically changing world” of unmanned aircraft systems, including operations, design, application and economics.

“It also opens pathways to understand how UAS operations will be affected by both triumphs and challenges with expansion of technology, regulation, and application,” Robbins said.

“UAS operators and stakeholders need information and guidance on how to adopt technology to safely break into and keep up with this fast-paced industry,” Ison said.

The new book comes after an Embry-Riddle research team last year released a guide on small unmanned aircraft systems for consumers.