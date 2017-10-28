FBO expands at KGYY

GARY, Indiana — Gary Jet Center (GJC) has opened its new Corporate Flight Center as part of GJC’s FBO at the Gary/Chicago International Airport (KGYY).

The 8,300-square-foot building features a glass-walled lobby with seating for over 45, an espresso bar and unobstructed views of the recently expanded 9,000 foot runway, according to officials.

The Flight Center also includes three crew lounges, a crew kitchen and laundry facilities, as well as private phone and sleep rooms and a conference room available to passengers and crews.

The new Flight Center is located on the west campus, which includes two 40,000-square-foot hangars and more than five acres of ramp.