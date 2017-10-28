New hangars planned at FXE

FORT LAUDERDALE — Sheltair has revealed its plan to develop the last remaining open plot of land on the north side of Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport (FXE).

To be completed in the spring of 2019, the development will include 157,000 square feet of hangar space and an additional 31,000 square feet of office and shop space.

Pilots who plan to fly in to the new development will receive their fuel handling services from Banyan Air Service, Sheltair’s FBO partner on the field.

In addition to this new Northside development, Sheltair is also in the process of building an additional 16,500 square feet of hangar space and 1,650 square feet of office and shop space on the airfield, to be completed by late 2018.

Sheltair’s new developments at FXE will feature build-to-suit office spaces; a variety of private and secure hangar options; pre-leasing package incentives; and high-tail doors on hangars.

“The opportunities at FXE continue to grow year after year,” said Todd Anderson, Sheltair’s senior vice president for real estate and development. “With an extensively large leasehold and presence of hangars and offices on the south side of FXE, we’re excited to develop this last remaining parcel of land on the north side to further support the vast aviation complex at the airport, thereby further supporting the general aviation community and surrounding Fort Lauderdale area.”

Along with its developments at FXE, this fall Sheltair will open its Westside Hangar Complex at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) — featuring eight hangars ranging from 13,500 to 20,000 square feet each — and its executive hangar complex at Tampa International Airport (TPA) featuring 32,000 square feet of space.