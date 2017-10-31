Icing Upset Training Course debuts

MOJAVE, Calif. — Just introduced is Flight Research’s Icing Recognition and Recovery Training Course.

Aircraft icing has been deadly to hundreds of pilots unable to identify in-flight icing conditions until it was too late, according to Flight Research officials.

The new course will teach pilots how to recognize early onset icing and its impact on aircraft performance.

Understand aircraft icing in a controlled and simulated environment onboard the company’s Cirrus SR 22 designed and authorized specifically for icing demonstrations.

“Our most safety conscious customers requested we build a program for this specific safety concern,” CEO Bill Korner said during course development.

The new course meets FAA, EASA, and ICAO UPRT compliance standards, officials said.

Established in 1981, Flight Research conducts flight test and certification for airframes, aircraft maintenance and modifications, avionics installations, weapons systems testing, test pilot training, advanced upset pilot training and commercial spaceflight training.