Time running out for $634,000 in scholarships

Two deadlines are approaching for individuals interested in applying for a Women in Aviation International (WAI) scholarship for 2018.

To apply, you must be a WAI member as of Nov. 1, 2017. Scholarship applications must be submitted online or postmarked no later than Nov. 13, 2017.

All applications may be submitted online at www.WAI.org and applicants are allowed to apply for up to three scholarships.

“Time is running out to apply for the opportunity to change your life and enhance your life and career,” says WAI President Dr. Peggy Chabrian. “Thanks to the generous benefactors of these scholarships, there’s something for almost everyone — from college students through members seeking a mid-life career change.”

Scholarships for 2018 will be awarded during WAI’s 29th annual International Women in Aviation Conference at Reno-Sparks Convention Center in Reno, Nevada, from March 22-24, 2018.

A description of all 111 scholarships, application requirements, the online application and tips for creating a successful application can be found at WAI.org/education/scholarships.