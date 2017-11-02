StandardAero expands PT6A services at KHOU

StandardAero has expanded its PT6A turboprop engine field services at its Houston Hobby Airport (KHOU) location.
The expansion includes PT6A engine “on-wing” repairs, borescope inspections, hot section inspections, engine removal and installation.
