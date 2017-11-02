General Aviation News

StandardAero expands PT6A services at KHOU

StandardAero has expanded its PT6A turboprop engine field services at its Houston Hobby Airport (KHOU) location.

The expansion includes PT6A engine “on-wing” repairs, borescope inspections, hot section inspections, engine removal and installation.

