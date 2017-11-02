Picture of the Day: The golden hour

Gary Lanthrum of Port Hadlock, Washington, sent in this photo in reply to our call for reader’s favorite photos of 2017.

“My Maule MX7-180C on the grass at Lands Inn Ranch Airport (49OR) in Oregon where my wife and I flew for the eclipse this August. It was a wonderfully intimate gathering with only 12 planes present and a great group of pilots and amateur astronomers.”

