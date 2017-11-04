First flights of Bearhawk Patrols

AUSTIN, Texas – Bearhawk Aircraft reported the recent first flights of five amateur-built Bearhawk Patrol aircraft.

These builder-pilots join several others who completed their Bearhawks in 2017 and include a Bearhawk LSA completion and a couple who built matching aircraft. Additionally, the company released a new video showcasing the Bearhawk Aircraft kit factory.

First Flights

“There has been one more Patrol fly in Cocolalla, Idaho, while another Patrol made its first flight in Sanger, Texas,” Mark Goldberg, president of Bearhawk Aircraft, said.

After speaking with the Idaho Patrol builder about his airplane, Goldberg reported, “It is flying at 2,500 rpm, at 2,500 feet AGL, and he is seeing 115-120 knot cruise. While at 60% to 65% power he’s burning around seven gallons per hour. When slowed to 100 knots true airspeed, the Patrol burns six gallons per hour.”

“The owner in Texas equipped his Patrol with a IO-375 Stroker engine developing 205 horsepower. With a Whirlwind constant speed prop, the Patrol is 40-50 mph faster than a PA-18 with the same engine,” Goldberg said.

Goldberg also revealed three more first flights in 2017: Another Patrol in Louisiana, a four-place Bearhawk in Kenai, Alaska, and a Bearhawk LSA in Overgaard, Arizona.

The recently completed Patrols all have constant speed propellers, with one exception being the aircraft in Idaho. This customer chose a Catto fixed pitch prop.

Several Bearhawk aircraft completed this year have now flown off their time in the test period.

Among the completions were a couple from Cottage Grove, Oregon, who were awarded an AirVenture Oshkosh special recognition — For Embodying the Homebuilding Spirit — for their tandem work on two kit-built Bearhawk Patrols.

Dennis Reynolds and Donna Svoboda completed their aircraft, each customized to their personal taste, and flew for the first time in January.

Their first cross country flight was a “faster-than-expected” arrival at Wittman Field in Oshkosh, Wisconsin for AirVenture. General Aviation News’ story about the couple can be read here.