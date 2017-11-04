First transient hangar opens at KAPS

The first transient hangar has opened at the Port of South Louisiana Executive Regional Airport (KAPS) in Reserve, Louisiana.

Designed by NY Associates and built by Justin J. Reeves, LLC, the 6,363-square-foot hangar can accommodate a variety of large corporate and business aircraft, which are using the airport on a more frequent basis, according to airport officials.

“The commemoration of the new hangar demonstrates Port of South Louisiana’s commitment to making the Executive Regional Airport a full-service airport,” said Executive Director Paul Aucoin. “The new hangar, along with our other improvements, allows us to be very competitive and we will continue to make additional improvements to attract more aircraft.”

Construction on the self-funded $739,000 project began in the summer of 2016.

“It’s the first hangar constructed on the airfield that is operated by the Port of South Louisiana, which is why it is affectionately referred to as ‘Hangar 1,’” said Vincent Caire, Airport Director. “Others on the field are privately owned.”

Hangar 1 is just one of many improvements and additions to the airport since Port of South Louisiana acquired it in the summer of 2009. Since then, its runway was extended to 5,150 feet complete with a parallel taxiway and new lighting and AWOS systems.

The airport offers Jet-A and avgas plus its FBO features a service lobby, conference room, pilot lounge, coffee bar, kitchen/catering area, rental cars and crew cars.

Port of South Louisiana Commission Treasurer P. Joey Murray, III and Executive Director Paul Aucoin (center) ceremoniously open KAPS’ first transient hangar, joined by St. John the Baptist Parish Assessor Lucien Gauff, (fourth from the left), LA DOTD Assistant to the Secretary for Policy Chance McNeely (fifth from the right), and St. John the Baptist Parish President Natalie Robottom.