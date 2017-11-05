Super Legends take top spots in Texas STOL Roundup

American Legend Aircraft Company reports a customer-flown Super Legend took first place and scored best overall in the recent Texas STOL Roundup, with a second Super Legend took second place in another heat. A video of the two at the roundup is available below.

The 2017 Texas STOL Roundup was held at South Texas Regional Airport in Hondo. The former Hondo Army Airfield is now a large public use airport with runways as long as 6,000 feet. Much of the expanse was used for spectators and aircraft parking while the Short Takeoff and Landing (STOL) events required as little as the width of the main runway.

A newly completed Super Legend XP, flown by its owner Joe Edwards, aced the obstacle competition, taking first place.

Participating in the LSA/Experimental class, Edwards used 158.1 feet for takeoff and 530.7 feet in landing (including a displaced threshold of 300 feet) over an obstacle of 25-foot inflatable pylons.

His landing performance was the best recorded score in all experimental and bush classes.

Edwards’ combined score (takeoff + landing total distances) was significantly shorter, by 110 feet, than that of the closest competitor and best overall among all competing aircraft, according to American Legend officials.

A second Super Legend HP, flown by Scot Warren of Warren Aircraft , finished a close second in the traditional heat involving a straight in, low-and-slow approach to landing beyond a line and dissipating energy as quickly as possible.

The Super Legend XP is a performance-enhanced version of the Legend Cub. Its features include square wing tips, extended flaps and ailerons, 40-gallons-usable fuel tanks, an extended forward landing gear, Acme Aero Shocks, and enhanced baggage areas. With its extended landing gear, three inches forward and three inches higher, the Super Legend assumes an increased angle of attack.

According Edwards, “The XP is the best of all worlds. It cruises more comfortably and it performs short takeoffs and landings with the best them. My XP stalls at 8 mph less, at approximately 25 mph, with its longer flaps.”

Watch the Super Legend STOL Performance Video