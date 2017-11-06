Prairie dog holes contribute to bad landing

The pilot reported that during final approach he observed “prairie dog holes” on the private grass runway in Fort Morgan, Colorado.

The touchdown was “normal,” but during the rollout he observed additional prairie dog holes ahead and applied the brakes.

Subsequently, the Backcountry SuperCub skidded for about 50 feet on the “soft and sandy” area of the runway and nosed over. The vertical stabilizer sustained substantial damaged.

Probable cause: The pilot’s excessive braking during the landing roll, which resulted in a nose over.

NTSB Identification: GAA16CA061

This November 2015 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.