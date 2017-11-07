Picture of the day: The Way Aviation Used to Be

Robert Talarczyk of highandmightyphoto.com recently won an Award of Excellence for his poster of Sky Manor Airport in Pittstown, N.J.
The image, which was taken at the airport’s annual fly-in, depicts “The Way Aviation Used To Be.”
For more than five decades, Graphic Design USA in New York has sponsored competitions to honor outstanding work of all kinds and across all media. Just a shade under 10,000 entries were submitted; a highly selective 15% were recognized with a Certificate of Excellence.
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.