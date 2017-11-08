Free aviation careers program to launch in January

Pathways to Aviation will debut a new aviation careers program for high school and college students in January 2018.

Launching at two different locations, aviation industry experts will describe career opportunities in a series of monthly workshops. Students will also receive career planning guidance, particularly in the areas of job searching, skills identification, resume writing, and networking.

The career mentoring program will be featured in Reno, Nevada, and Truckee, California.

The Truckee Tahoe Flight Plan will launch Jan. 18 with all sessions to be held at the Truckee Tahoe Airport.

The Reno Flight Plan will launch Jan. 30 with the first session taking place at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport.

The final sessions for both flight plans will take the form of networking receptions, where students will meet directly with aviation executives and recruiters.

“We are excited about our aviation career mentoring program and what it can do for young people, as well as the aviation industry,” says Eric Henry, chairman for Pathways to Aviation. “The program addresses aviation workforce shortages head-on and we’re seeing great results.”

Pathways to Aviation is a Reno-based non-profit organization that works closely with industry leaders to identify workforce needs, connect recruiters to potential hires, and provides tuition assistance to students pursuing aviation-focused degrees or certifications.

The aviation career mentoring program is free to all students, thanks to support received from the E.L. Cord Foundation, ISTAT Foundation, and the Truckee Tahoe Airport District.

The program is ideal for students destined for aviation careers, curious about the industry and its possibilities, or currently pursuing applied manufacturing careers, officials note.

To register, go to PathwaysToAviation.org.