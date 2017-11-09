Have a Mooney Christmas

Sporty’s has chosen the Mooney M20 for its 2017 Christmas ornament.

This year’s ornament, the 33rd in the series, features the Mooney M20. Created from crystal, the ornament — the 33rd in the series — features an M20 along with “Christmas 2017.”

“You’d think we would have run out of airplanes pilots love to feature on our Christmas ornament,” says Sporty’s Vice President John Zimmerman. “Even we were surprised when we realized Sporty’s had never featured a Mooney since the company and its airplanes are admired by so many.”

The ornament includes a red ribbon for hanging and is boxed for gift giving. It also includes a paper insert describing Mooney’s rich heritage.

The ornament is available for $24.95.