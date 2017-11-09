Last call for Pictures of the Year

The deadline is quickly approaching to submit your favorite pictures of the year.

While not all photos will make it into The Year in Pictures section of the December print issues of General Aviation News, most will be featured online as Picture of the Day in the coming months.

Submit your photos by Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, through the form below or send them directly to Janice@GAN.aero. Include your address so we can send you extra copies of the issue with your photo in it.