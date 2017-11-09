West Star Aviation green lights apprenticeship program

West Star Aviation has teamed with Careerwise Colorado to establish a long-term apprenticeship program for upcoming talent.

West Star will begin to host their apprentices in August 2018.

Colorado launched a statewide initiative called Careerwise due to the workforce needs and lack of competencies needed for skilled/trade positions.

West Star has agreed to employ at least five apprentices a year for three years. The apprenticeship will provide training, development opportunities, business coaching, as well as guidance and consideration for full-time employment when the apprenticeship is complete.

“There is a growing need for new trade and skill development, especially in aviation, and there is a lack of trade schools for aircraft maintenance and paint, so if we can train students interested in the aviation market, we can take them to whatever level we want or need them to be at,” said Katie Johnson, Director of Human Resources, West Star Aviation. “Working side by side with a West Star expert will help our apprentices develop the fundamental skills while still in school, and also continue to develop their passion for aviation.”

West Star Aviation expects an additional 14 apprentice spots to open for 2018. The initial plan is to hire two apprentices, one for aviation technology and the other for paint. The official number of open apprentice positions with West Star will be decided Dec. 1, 2017.

West Star Aviation specializes in the repair and maintenance of airframes, windows, and engines, as well as major modifications, avionics installation and repair, interior refurbishment, surplus avionics sales, accessory services, paint and parts.

In addition to its facilities in East Alton, Ill., Grand Junction, Colo., and Chattanooga, Tenn., West Star Aviation runs maintenance operations at Aspen-Pitkin County Airport in Aspen, Colo.; Chicago Executive Airport in Chicago; Centennial Airport in Denver; and Conroe-North Houston Regional Airport in Houston.

The company also provides FBO services for transient aircraft at its newly remodeled East Alton and Grand Junction facilities.