New name for KOWA FBO

OWATONNA, Minn. – The City of Owatonna will now operate its Avfuel-branded FBO at Owatonna Degner Regional Airport as Southern Minnesota Flight Center.

The new name supports the airport’s mission to attract traffic as the gateway to southern Minnesota, according to airport officials.

“We’ve been working on rolling out the new name for a while, and everyone’s really pleased to see it launch,” said Dave Beaver, City of Owatonna airport manager. “We wanted a name that was more descriptive for transient traffic traveling to the southern Minnesota region with the hope of drawing more pilots to our city, whether Owatonna is their final destination, or they’re looking to spend time in nearby metropolitan areas.”

The airport is in close proximity to the Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul), as well as Rochester, a major medical hub, officials note.

Southern Minnesota Flight Center offers a 5,500′ runway, heated hangars, courtesy and rental cars, and aircraft maintenance through Langer Aviation.