Premier Jet Center designated Pilatus Service Center

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — Premier Jet Center (PJC) has been designated as an authorized Pilatus service center by KCAC Aviation.

PJC now offers Pilatus support throughout KCAC’s Pilatus aircraft sales territory including Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Wisconsin.

For Pilatus owners, Premier Jet Center has the resources to offer a “one-stop-shop” in support for their aircraft. In addition to being a Pilatus Authorized Service Center, PJC offers aircraft paint and interior services, aircraft detailing, and avionics through a partnership with Duncan Avionics.

