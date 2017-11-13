Pictures of the Day: A great way to watch an air show

Capt.W.J (Bill)Brady sent in this series of photos, which feature the PBY5A C-FNJE.

He says: “I am the captain On the aircraft, which is owned by the Fairview Aircraft Restoration Society. We had flown the aircraft to the air show in Fort St John in British Columbia July 21-22, 2017.”

“The first picture is my co-pilot and I watching the air show on the wing. The second is of me watching the show, while and the black and white photos is of the Snowbirds captured between my props.”