College admission letters delivered by drone

Lewis University in Romeoville, Illinois, kicked off the College Admission season with a special delivery to eight Romeoville High School students. One of the university’s Unmanned Aircraft Systems program drone delivered college admissions acceptance letters Nov. 13 to the students at their high school.

“Being the first delivery of this kind in the nation demonstrates how Lewis University is a leader in aviation education from the first moments of your Lewis University experience,” said Dr. David Livingston, university president.

The students receiving the official acceptance letters by drone delivery were Yamilette Arias, Abbey Brand, Ryan Dabrowski, Abigail Diaz, Daniel Gal, Jeremy Kinsley, Ashley Pitt, and Malik Tifah.

“We are excited to be taking part in this unique way of notifying Romeoville High School students of their acceptance to Lewis University,” Derek Kinder, principal of Romeoville high School, said. “At all grade levels in Valley View School District, we emphasize college and career readiness. This event reinforces to all of our students the possibilities available to them after high school graduation.”

“We’re so proud that the first drone delivery of this type happened right here in Romeoville. Innovation leads to progress and Lewis University is a prime example of this,” Mayor John Noak said. “What a great experience for these students. They were not only accepted to a leading college, but they were part of a major milestone in the advancement of drones.”

Founded in 1932, Lewis University is a Catholic university offering undergraduate and graduate programs to 6,500 students. It features an on-site airport for its aviation program.