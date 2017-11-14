Pictures of the day: The Hat in the Ring

Gord McNulty sent in these photos of a Nieuport 28 replica at the Great War Flying Museum in Brampton, Ontario, Canada.

“The replica is painted in the American Air Service colors of the 94th Aero Squadron,” he explains. “The ‘Hat in the Ring’ paint scheme represents serial 6159 as flown by Eddie Rickenbacker, who became the highest scoring American World War I ace with 26 victories. I took the photo of the aircraft taxiing at the Brampton-Caledon Airport Day on Sept. 10, 2017.”

A photo of the volunteers working on the engine was taken at the Brantford Air Show in Ontario on Aug. 30, 2017.

“The Nieuport was on the flight line, all set to participate with other GWFM aircraft in a fly-past, when the Continental R670 radial wouldn’t start,” he reports. “Fortunately, the engine was repaired so they were able to return to Brampton. The repair work caught my eye as a possible behind-the-scenes shot. It’s the first time I’ve taken such a picture at an air show.”