Get accurate fuel levels with CiES system

The CiES digital fuel quantity system uses a high-technology sensor system that allows repeatable accurate measurement of fuel in an aircraft tank.
The patented sensor system allows fuel measurements down to a change in fuel level to less than 0.03 of an inch, according to officials with Aircraft Spruce, which now carries the system.
The non-contact measurement method ensures a lifetime of operation, providing the same consistent fuel level output in the cockpit with modern digital fuel indication, officials add.
