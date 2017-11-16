Collegiate Drone Challenge takes off

The Academy of Model Aeronautics (AMA), an association for model aircraft flying hobbyists, and the University Aviation Association (UAA) have launched the Collegiate Drone Challenge.

The UAS4STEM Collegiate Challenge is designed for university students to learn, practice, and demonstrate professional unmanned aircraft system (UAS) knowledge, mission planning, flight skills, data collection, analysis, and safety practices in a competitive environment.

After successful completion of the challenge, students will have gained critical knowledge needed to deploy drones within a high-demand job industry, officials note.

“Following the success of UAS4STEM with high school students across the country, it only made sense to add a collegiate challenge,” said Bill Pritchett, director of education for the AMA. “Our new partnership with UAA will provide college students with opportunities to simulate real life uses for UAS. We look forward to sharing AMA’s many years of experience and UAS knowledge with young people, all at a reasonable cost allowing for greater participation.”

All participating teams will be required to complete an online curriculum to ensure that all students have learned about multirotor safety and operation in the National Airspace System (NAS). The online ground school will also provide students with the knowledge needed to pass the FAA’s Part 107 exam. Participants will also have access to a 10% educational discount on DJI products.

“With more than 100,000 new jobs projected to be created by drone technology by 2025, the Collegiate Challenge is a way for the industry to jumpstart interest in making the most of drone technology, and for smart students to prepare for a career that will transform how technology can help business and society,” said Romeo Durscher, DJI director of education.

Competitions will be held in spring 2018 hosted by AMA’s University Model Aviation Student Clubs (UMASC).

Program registration fees include temporary PIX4D licenses for each student, the online curriculum, UMASC membership for teams, and competition entry fees.