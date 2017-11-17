Abingdon reveals 10-year anniversary watch

The Abingdon Co. has released its 10-year anniversary timepiece, Amelia in Crowning Gold.
Amelia is the company’s most popular watch and helped launch the company back in 2007.
The anniversary timepiece is in 24K gold and limited to 100 pieces.
The watch includes a Ronda Swiss made 505.24H GMT movement, 40mm case size, and 5 ATM water resistance.
This limited edition is delivered in a collector’s box with two straps: A gold metal strap and a white leather strap. Both straps have EZ release pins on the back for a simple swap out.
Authenticity paperwork with the watch’s serial number and signed by the company founder is also included.
Price: $499.
