STC awarded for Silver Eagle with MT-Propeller

MT-Propeller has received an FAA STC for the next generation 5-blade Quiet Fan Jet scimitar composite propeller on the Cessna P210N Silver Eagle equipped with a Rolls Royce 250-B17F/2 turbine.

The installation is already certified by EASA.

According to MT-Propeller Vice President Martin Albrecht, the installation:

  • Reduces ground roll and takeoff distance over a 50′ obstacle by more than 15%,
  • Enhances climb performance by 4%,
  • Provides a jet like noise and vibration level, and
  • Is approximately 8 pounders lighter than the original 3-blade metal propeller.

Due to the smaller diameter, the 5-blade MT-Propeller has more ground clearance for less blade tip erosion, company officials say.

