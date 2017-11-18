Deadline looms for General Aviation Award nominations

The deadline for submitting names of CFIs, FAA Safety Team Representatives, and Aviation Maintenance Technicians for the General Aviation Awards Program is Nov. 30, 2017.
The awards are a cooperative effort between the FAA and more than a dozen aviation organizations to recognize aviation professionals for their exemplary service and contributions to the general aviation community.
Award recipients are selected at the local, regional and national level, with national awardees recognized by the FAA administrator every year at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh.
Nomination information and materials are available here.
