FAA WINGs seminar to be streamed live online

ORONO, Maine – WINGsReality EDU will host a blended (classroom and online) WINGs seminar titled, “Becoming a Snowbird” on Tuesday, Nov. 28, from 6:30-8:30 pm EST.
Does the thought of snow, ice, freezing precipitation, contaminated slippery runways, obscured airport signage and markings, short days, cold engines and airframes, fewer emergency landing spots, cold weather survival considerations, and snow plows on runways, put a knot in your stomach?
“Becoming a Snowbird” will discuss the do’s and don’ts of flying in the cold winter months. Learn from lifelong winter flying expert Michael Lessard.
Can’t make it Orono for one of the 20 free seats WINGsReality EDU has available? Register to log in from your computer. Cost for the online seminar is $6.95. Learn more at WINGsReality EDU.
