Retrofit market boosts avionics sales

According to the latest figures from the Aircraft Electronics Association avionics sales topped $1.73 billion in the first nine months of 2017.

The third-quarter 2017 Avionics Market Report shows that worldwide business and general aviation avionics sales were up 4.1% compared to the first nine months of 2016, which saw sales of $1.66 billion.

Sales during the third-quarter months of July, August and September in 2017 were $587,941,517, a 7.1% increase compared to the 2016 third-quarter sales of $548,849,118.

The dollar amount reported (using net sales price, not manufacturer’s suggested retail price) includes all business and general aviation aircraft electronic sales, including all component and accessories in cockpit/cabin/software upgrades/portables/certified and noncertified aircraft electronics; all hardware (tip to tail); batteries; and chargeable product upgrades from the participating manufacturers. The amount does not include repairs and overhauls, extended warranty,or subscription services.

Of the more than $1.73 billion in sales during the first nine months of 2017, 57.7% came from the retrofit market (avionics equipment installed after original production), while forward-fit sales (avionics equipment installed by airframe manufacturers during original production) amounted to 42.3% of sales.

According to the companies that separated their total sales figures between North America (U.S. and Canada) and other international markets, 73.5% of sales in the first nine months of 2017 occurred in North America (U.S. and Canada), while 26.5% took place in other markets.

“The third-quarter report indicates that the retrofit market appears to be thriving, as those sales have increased more than 28% in the past year,” said AEA President Paula Derks. “To further that point, retrofit sales increased more than 32% during the third-quarter months alone. This is consistent with what shop owners in the United States have been telling me during our AEA Connect Conferences this fall, as many have a backlog of work ranging anywhere from two to six months. I am hopeful that the retrofit market will remain healthy as we get closer and closer to the Jan. 1, 2020, deadline for aircraft to be equipped with ADS-B Out avionics in the U.S.”