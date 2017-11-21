Free iPad Proficiency Check webinar slated

Sporty’s will hold an iPad Proficiency Check webinar Nov. 30, 2017, at 8 p.m. Eastern.
“The iPad is practically required equipment for many pilots and there’s no question it has improved safety and reduced the costs associated with flying,” Sporty’s officials say. “iPad Proficiency Check will include a series of insightful recommendations, strategies and other tips that pilots of all experience levels should know when flying with the iPad.”
Topics include hidden software features, iPad “gotchas,” flying with ADS-B weather, iPad connected panel, ForeFlight tips, airport operations and runway safety, battery management, mounting and more.
You can register here.
