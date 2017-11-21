iFly 740b Portable Aviation GPS introduced

Adventure Pilot has introduced the iFly 740b aviation GPS for $499.99.
Standard features include an internal backup battery for up to 30 minutes of emergency power, WiFi connectivity for easy database updates as well as interfacing with ADS-B devices and sunlight readable touch screen.
Like its predecessor, the 740, the 740b also packs an internal WAAS capable GPS sensor.
The iFly 740 is still available in limited quantities and will still be supported into the future.
