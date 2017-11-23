Conklin & de Decker release Aircraft Cost Evaluator 17.2

Conklin & de Decker has released version 17.2 of its Aircraft Cost Evaluator (ACE), which also includes access to the new Conklin & de Decker Report version 1.0.

ACE, which details operating and ownership costs for more than 550 jets, turboprops, helicopters and piston aircraft, is the flagship product from the Conklin & de Decker line of aircraft operating and acquisition data products.

The new Conklin & de Decker Report is available exclusively to ACE subscribers and is accessible from the Aviation Resource Library on the Conklin & de Decker website. It combines features of the Aircraft Cost Evaluator with elements of the Aircraft Performance Comparator into a report, complete with images and bar graphs.



Aircraft Cost Evaluator and the Conklin & de Decker Report give owners side-by-side operating cost, specification and performance comparisons.

New in this release

Access to the Conklin & de Decker Report 1.0;

Updated Labor-Hour-Per-Flight-Hour Rates for jets;

Depreciation percentages adjusted to reflect current market changes;

Newly added Sikorsky S-70i helicopter;

Hundreds of costs and data points updated, including fuel and maintenance costs.

The latest Aircraft Cost Evaluator software continues to allow comparisons of up to three different aircraft in a single report, no matter what aircraft type is being compared, while ACE Online allows comparisons of up to six aircraft.

Once the analysis is completed, the comparison report can be emailed as a pdf file.

As Conklin & de Decker continues to expand its databases with the latest aircraft, every ACE release contains updated fuel costs, maintenance parts & labor costs, and all the necessary data for SEC reporting.

ACE subscribers also have access to Conklin & de Decker’s online reference tool, the Aviation Resource Library, that provides access to more tools and information, such as fuel and maintenance costs, fleet plan checklist, helicopter seating chart, max range at long range cruise, engine installation summaries and the aircraft CO2 calculator.

CE subscribers also have access to AircraftPedia that includes more than 2,900 aircraft drawings and historical biographies on various aircraft models. The recently expanded drawings can easily be exported into presentations or proposals, according to company officials.

“We continue to improve and expand the Aircraft Cost Evaluator, even after more than 30 years of success,” said David Wyndham, president and co-owner of Conklin & de Decker. “The new Conklin & de Decker Report is our latest addition to make aircraft comparisons even easier for all our ACE subscribers. It is more important today than ever to have quick access to the latest cost data to help make more informed decisions and accurately benchmark your flight operation’s costs.”

With the latest ACE software, users can also edit nearly two dozen variables, change currencies, and change measurement units to customize reports, allowing comparisons of local costs and salaries. A query function allows the user to narrow the selection to those that meet specific performance criteria. In addition, reports can easily be exported to Word, Excel, PDF, and others, with a click of a button.

The price for the latest 17.2 release of Aircraft Cost Evaluator is $825 for jets, $675 for turboprops or helicopters and $495 for the piston database.

In addition, multiple user licenses are available for $200.

Updated twice each year, the annual subscription includes one free update and access to the Conklin & de Decker Report 1.0, ACE Online and the Aircraft Resource Library.

Customized reports for individual aircraft can be special ordered for $100 per aircraft for jets and $75 per aircraft for turboprops, helicopters and $50 for pistons.