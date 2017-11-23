Deadline looms for NAFI-King Schools scholarship

King Schools and the National Association of Flight Instructors (NAFI) are working together for the second straight year to create an opportunity for a CFI to receive a scholarship to further his or her education and training. Application deadline is Jan. 3, 2018.
The second NAFI-Kings Schools scholarship, which will be awarded this spring, includes $5,000 to be applied to education and/or training, and lifetime access to the entire King Schools course library, including Flight Instructor Refresher Courses (FIRCs) for life.
The 2018 winner will be announced at the 2018 SUN ‘n FUN.
The applicant must:
- Be a current NAFI Member in good standing;
- Must hold a commercial pilot certificate with an instrument rating;
- Identify or be enrolled in a CFI program or course for an initial certificate or advanced instructor rating;
- Provide copies of all aviation and medical certificates and the last three pages of your logbook;
- Submit a typed 500-word essay on a topic of your choice;
- Submit three letters of reference;
- Submit a professional resume.
Go to KingSchools.com/NAFInet for more information and to fill out the online application.
