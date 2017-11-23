General Aviation News

Picture of the day: SeaStar

by Leave a Comment

James Hancock sent in this photo of a Dornier SeaStar CD-2 push-pull configured amphibious aircraft as it taxis to the runway at Jersey Airport (EGJJ) on the Channel Island of Jersey in the United Kingdom in September 2017.

Be a better informed pilot.

Join over 110,000 readers each month and get real-world news and information direct to your inbox, each day.

envelope

General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *