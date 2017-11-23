Picture of the day: SeaStar

James Hancock sent in this photo of a Dornier SeaStar CD-2 push-pull configured amphibious aircraft as it taxis to the runway at Jersey Airport (EGJJ) on the Channel Island of Jersey in the United Kingdom in September 2017.
