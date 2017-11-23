Turn your smartphone into a satellite messaging device

BendixKing’s AeroWave Text & Track allows pilots to turn any smartphone into a satellite messaging and tracking device.
BendixKing’s Text & Track system uses Iridium’s low-Earth-orbit satellite network to ensure reliable, global coverage, according to company officials.
The portable device connects to any smartphone, providing two-way tracking and messaging so people can stay connected no matter where they are.
Features include:
- Two-Way Communication: Allows for quick communication with family, friends and co-workers, the ability or send and receive messages directly to and from other devices. Users can send text messages with up to 90 characters, receive messages with up to 140 characters or use one of 50 user-defined pre-set messages.
- Flexible Operation: The Text & Track system can operate as a standalone tracker and SOS beacon, or be paired to a smartphone via Bluetooth and the BendixKing app for more advanced features, including text messaging, point of interest alerts, interactive SOS, increased situational awareness, and device configuration.
- Dedicated Alert Button: Alerts can be triggered by a dedicated SOS button on the device or via the smartphone application for easy access.
- Removable Antenna: Users can remove the antenna and replace it with an optional external antenna for enhanced range and connectivity.
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.