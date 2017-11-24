New hangar in the works at KECP

PANAMA CITY BEACHES, Florida — Sheltair Aviation has received approval to build a new 20,000-square-foot, $2 million hangar at Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport (KECP).

With construction expected to begin in December, the nine-month project will provide a hangar that can accommodate 28-foot-tall aircraft rudders.

In addition, the design will offer the option of additional new office space, which will be served by an expanded one acre ramp and room for 100 additional cars, that brings Sheltair’s footprint to some 20 acres.