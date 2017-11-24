Sim expansion gets FAA nod

SEATTLE — one-G simulation has received FAA certification for additional variants of its Cessna 172 flight simulator, including precise emulations based on the Garmin G1000 and GNS430 panel configurations.

The one-G Foundation is approved as an Advanced Aviation Training Device (AATD). It is available in four primary configurations: Standard panel with 1G-650, standard panel with 1G-430, standard panel with 1G-5/1G-430, and 1G-1000.

In addition, the most recent approval includes an option for active control loading for the yoke.

All of one-G’s avionics emulators are representative of the Garmin units with similar naming conventions.

“We chose emulation because it allows us to provide the best possible experience for the students while simultaneously controlling the bottom-line price point of the device,” said Aaron Erbeck, one-G’s COO. “Our hardware/software combinations allow us to produce devices at a fraction of the cost of using actual avionics certified for flight. In addition to authoring our software, we produce our own hardware, ensuring that all aspects of our products are faithful to the real aircraft. This means students training in our devices don’t have to endure the negative transfer of learning common with other simulators using generic interchangeable panels. Instead, our high fidelity devices maintain a positive transfer of learning.”

The one-G Foundation G1000 variant was commissioned as a custom project and developed through the one-G Creative Solutions Studio (CSS).

Flight schools can apply to receive a Foundation through the one-G Access program on a pay-per-use basis.