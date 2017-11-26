Young Eagles take flight at KLEE

By TED LUEBBERS

Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 534, based at Leesburg International Airport (KLEE) in Florida hosted a group of kids for a Young Eagles day on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.

It was a beautiful morning to fly with nary a cloud in the sky.

On this day the chapter provided four fixed-wing aircraft, one helicopter and five pilots. There were nine other chapter members doing the paperwork and escorting people back and forth safely to the ramp.

EAA Chapter 534 flew 21 Young Eagle kids and two adult Eagles. Nine of the kids were Boy Scouts from Troop 734 in Plant City, Florida.

The Young Eagles filled out their paper work and were assigned to an EAA pilot and an aircraft. They were then escorted out to the airplane they would fly in and their pilots showed them how to do a pre-flight. During the pre-flight check they would also learn some of the basic aerodynamics of what makes an airplane fly.

After the pre-flight each Young Eagle was shown how to enter the plane and told how to fasten their seatbelts.

Upon completion each Young Eagle is given an official EAA certificate and log book commemorating their flight signed by their EAA pilot. They are also given access to an online course to complete their written exam should any of them wish to become private pilots. They are given one hour of dual instruction free if they wish to pursue this interest at a flight school.

The Young Eagles Flight program is open to kids free of charge ages 8 to 17. EAA members volunteer their time and aircraft.