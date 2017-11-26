General Aviation News

Young Eagles take flight at KLEE

by Leave a Comment

By TED LUEBBERS

Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 534, based at Leesburg International Airport (KLEE) in Florida hosted a group of kids for a Young Eagles day on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.

It was a beautiful morning to fly with nary a cloud in the sky.

On this day the chapter provided four fixed-wing aircraft, one helicopter and five pilots. There were nine other chapter members doing the paperwork and escorting people back and forth safely to the ramp.

EAA pilot Judie Betz and Emily Liningen get ready for flight . Emily wants to become a missionary pilot someday.

EAA Chapter 534 flew 21 Young Eagle kids and two adult Eagles.  Nine of the kids were Boy Scouts from Troop 734 in Plant City, Florida.

( L to R ) Jim Keifer Scout Master for Troop 734 with sons Ryan and Luke  get ready to fly in the Young Eagles program with EAA pilot Joel Hargis.

The Young Eagles filled out their paper work and were assigned to an EAA pilot and an aircraft. They were then escorted out to the airplane they would fly in and their pilots showed them how to do a pre-flight. During the pre-flight check they would also learn some of the basic aerodynamics of what makes an airplane fly.

EAA Chapter 534 pilot Paul Adrien  gets ready for takeoff with Boy Scout Grady Coffey in the rear seat.

After the pre-flight each Young Eagle was shown how to enter the plane and told how to fasten their seatbelts.

Three happy girls in their new blue EAA T-shirts just completed their helicopter ride. Notice the smiles. ( L to R ) Reese Ciccotelli, Sophie Ressoer, and Addison Ciccotelli.

Upon completion each Young Eagle is given an official EAA certificate and log book commemorating their flight signed by their EAA pilot. They are also given access to an online course to complete their written exam should any of them wish to become private pilots. They are given one hour of dual instruction free if they wish to pursue this interest at a flight school.

EAA Chapter 534 member Steve Tilford helps load Young Eagles into the helicopter.

The Young Eagles Flight program is open to kids free of charge ages 8 to 17. EAA members volunteer their time and aircraft.

Be a better informed pilot.

Join over 110,000 readers each month and get real-world news and information direct to your inbox, each day.

envelope

General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *