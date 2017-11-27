Picture of the day: The best of both worlds

Ray Steinmeyer sent in this photo of a “fly-bike day off.”

He says: “The best of both worlds. Fly to an island off the Maine coast, and cruise the island by bicycle. In this case the island is Islesboro, Maine. This trip was taken on Aug. 16, 2017, the day before knee replacement surgery.”

“Air travel supplied by Maule M4-220C. Road travel supplied by Montague XC 70,” he reports.

