Santa ushers in the holiday season at KHGR

Santa and Mrs. Claus welcomed more than 100 children to Rider Jet Center at Hagerstown Regional Airport-Richard A Henson Field in Maryland as part of the third annual Paws and Planes: Holiday at the Airport event.
Families took pictures with Santa, participated in aviation and rescue activity stations, while the local animal control facility brought kittens and puppies for adoption.
“It was a pleasure to be there in support of fellow animal lovers,” said Elizabeth Christoffel, a volunteer with Frederick County Animal Control (pictured below). “I hope the kittens and pups we brought will find homes quickly as a result of the event.”
Paws and Planes was started by authors Kelly Kennedy and Victoria Neuville, who hope to inspire and educate kids with their Turbo the Flying Dog book series.
“Paws and Planes has been an extension of that,” Neuville explained. “Kids who enjoy learning about aviation through our books can then attend our events and participate in hands on activities, including a flight simulator.”
“The hot air balloon from Tail Winds Over Frederick was also a big hit,” Kennedy added. “In our third book Turbo and (co-pilot) Olive get to witness the first balloon flight, and it was great having them there to show off the basket!”
Paws and Planes was made possible by the Sugarloaf Chapter of the Ninety-Nines, Aviation Insurance Resources, who sponsored Santa and Mrs. Claus’s visit, and Rider Jet Center.
