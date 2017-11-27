Video: 5 things that are different in the mountains

Interested in mountain flying and have some spare time? “5 things that are different in the mountains,” a free mountain flying seminar by Latitude Aviation, is now available on YouTube.
Hosted at the Spokane chapter of the Washington Pilot’s Association, the 1 hour and 18 minute video (below) covers a myriad of topics, including flying the terrain, visualizing wind, maintaining go-around awareness, and performance considerations, and more.
