2018 Bahamas and Caribbean Guides released

The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) has released the redesigned AOPA Pilot Guides: Bahamas and Caribbean editions for 2018.

Featuring photographs of every airport in the islands (61 in the Bahamas and 88 in the Caribbean), the guides provide runway and navigation information, customs and immigration procedures, survival tips, and more.

You’ll also be able to find hotel and recreation phone numbers, information about the local culture, the best way to get around on the islands, and what the food is like. Plus, read tips and suggestions from other pilots about where to stay and fun things to do.

“As a comprehensive resource for travelers and pilots alike, these guides make it easy to find everything you’d need to know about flying to the Bahamas and the Caribbean,” said AOPA Senior Vice President of Marketing Jiri Marousek. “AOPA spent the last year making improvements, so the guides include even more information about airports as well as recommendations on places to eat, sleep, and play.”

The guides can also be downloaded as an app on iTunes for under $40.

On its website, AOPA also provides links to forms necessary when traveling to these tropical destinations. Download the arrival report, Bahamas Transire, cruising permit, and general declaration forms from the Bahamas and Caribbean guides page.