New hangar opens at KGYY

B. Coleman Aviation, an FBO at the Gary/Chicago Airport (KGYY) in Indiana has completed construction on a 40,000-square-foot hangar.
The new hangar offers a 28′ door and can house four large-cabin aircraft, along with eight midsize to small body aircraft, according to company officials.
It will significantly boost the capacity for transient customers visiting the Chicago area and offer short-term and long-term lease options as well, noted a company official.
“The hangar was built to meet the growing demand in the region for business aviation services, particularly as the hangar options continue to dwindle at nearby Midway airport,” said John Girzadas, president of B. Coleman Aviation.
He adds the company has further expansion plans for up to four additional hangars, including build-to-suit options for private aircraft owners and corporate flight departments.
