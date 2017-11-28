Video: Flying like a bird

Ever wonder what it would be like to fly like a bird? Paraglider Jean-Baptiste Chandelier’s new video, called “Weightless,” may give you some idea. It’s a tour around the world that’s worth the almost six minutes to watch.
