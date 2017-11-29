Airforms awarded PMA for GA-8 Airvan Cabin Trim Kit

WASILLA, ALASKA – Airforms has been awarded FAA PMA approval for cabin trim pieces for the GA-8 Airvan.

Although historically engaged in projects for the Cessna Caravan family and other aircraft models, this is the first Airvan project Airforms has undertaken, according to company officials.

“We have received requests from Airvan operators that had noticed some of the original equipment aluminum cabin trim pieces were damaged easily due to the rigors of cargo operations,” said Steve Hunter, Airforms’ sales and marketing executive. “Our stainless steel trim pieces can withstand a greater level of punishment and still look great while providing a longer service life. In addition, we have increased the size of the trim pieces to extend the protected areas.”

The trim pieces can be purchased separately, or at a discounted price if all four are purchased in a kit, he noted.