New edition of Aircraft Systems for Pilots available

The fourth edition of Aircraft Systems for Pilots by Dale DeRemer has been released.
In print for more than 30 years and continually updated, it serves as a comprehensive college textbook for pilots learning aircraft systems, according to officials with ASA.
The book is a single-source manual of what pilots should know about basic aircraft systems, noted an ASA representative.
It includes a study of the fundamentals of physical matter (from which airplanes are made) and mechanics (how airplane parts act and react).
Subjects covered include physics, aircraft engine types and construction, reciprocating engine theory, engine lubrication and cooling, propellers and governors, fuels and fuel systems, power management, and more. Study questions conclude each chapter.
Aircraft Systems for Pilots is available in softcover for $39.95.
