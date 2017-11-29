Picture of the day: Who needs flying reindeer?

Ace photographer Hayman Tam sent in these photos of Santa Claus at the Hiller Aviation Museum in San Carlos, California.
“Giving a respite to his famous reindeer team, Santa Claus has been arriving at the Hiller Aviation Museum via helicopter for a number of years,” Hayman reports. “Not your typical mall Santa, he holds court with the little ones while seated on a vintage United Airlines first class seat.”
