Latest edition of Commercial Pilot Oral Exam Guide released

The ninth edition of the Commercial Pilot Oral Exam Guide by Michael D. Hayes has been updated to reflect the Airman Certification Standards.
New questions and references have been added throughout and a new appendix includes Advisory Circular (AC) 120-12, Private Carriage vs. Common Carriage of Persons or Property, according to ASA officials.
Using a question-and-answer format, the guide lists the questions most likely to be asked by examiners and provides ready responses.
The softcover, 296-page book is available for $12.95, while the ePub book is $9.95.
